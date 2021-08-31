Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $7.11 Million Stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $7,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total transaction of $2,375,218.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,999 shares in the company, valued at $1,539,642.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

BURL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen cut their target price on Burlington Stores from $395.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $427.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $318.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.55.

NYSE BURL opened at $301.73 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $330.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $314.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.99 and a 12-month high of $357.34. The firm has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.71 and a beta of 0.98.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.44. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 114.25%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 119.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

