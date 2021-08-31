Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $8.30 Million Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,140 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $8,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth about $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 106.5% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. 74.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EW opened at $118.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $70.92 and a twelve month high of $119.94. The company has a market cap of $73.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.32 and its 200 day moving average is $96.67.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.33.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total transaction of $677,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 104,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,139,113.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total value of $782,295.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 379,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,956,008.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 119,510 shares of company stock valued at $12,882,047. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

