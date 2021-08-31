Trillium Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,005 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Deckers Outdoor worth $6,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 7,558 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,175 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,701,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $421.68 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $403.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $356.66. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12 month low of $192.58 and a 12 month high of $444.48. The company has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 0.78.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.75. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $504.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.23 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to buy up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

DECK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Cowen lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $495.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $444.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.14.

In related news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total transaction of $193,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,624 shares in the company, valued at $10,709,272.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.07, for a total value of $270,711.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,151,635.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,578 shares of company stock worth $3,110,019 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

