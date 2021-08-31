Trillium Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of Herman Miller worth $3,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Herman Miller in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Herman Miller during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Herman Miller during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Herman Miller in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Herman Miller by 8,534.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

MLHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Herman Miller from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Herman Miller in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Herman Miller in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Herman Miller stock opened at $42.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.67. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.91 and a 1 year high of $51.24.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $621.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.80 million. Herman Miller had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 28th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Herman Miller’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.52%.

In other news, CTO Jeffrey L. Kurburski sold 4,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $201,181.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,823. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce Benedict Watson sold 12,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total value of $527,274.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,933 shares of company stock valued at $1,075,692. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: North America Contract, International Contract, Retail, and Corporate.

