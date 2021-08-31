Trillium Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,434 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Etsy worth $15,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 1.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,344,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,682,902,000 after purchasing an additional 109,840 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Etsy by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,658,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $753,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679,559 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Etsy by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,472,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $497,373,000 after acquiring an additional 216,943 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Etsy by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 971,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $195,991,000 after acquiring an additional 216,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Etsy by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 931,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $191,756,000 after acquiring an additional 227,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.40, for a total transaction of $194,436.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.99, for a total transaction of $182,297.93. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,354.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,400 shares of company stock worth $7,455,878. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on ETSY. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $224.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.50.

Etsy stock opened at $217.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.92, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $194.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.03. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.06 and a 52 week high of $251.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $528.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.70 million. Etsy had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 73.54%. Etsy’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

