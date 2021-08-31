Trillium Asset Management LLC Purchases 18,406 Shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,316 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,406 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Umpqua worth $3,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Umpqua during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Umpqua by 4,131.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the second quarter valued at about $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UMPQ. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.64 price objective (down previously from $21.50) on shares of Umpqua in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.52.

UMPQ stock opened at $19.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.48. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $20.44.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Umpqua had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 34.90%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is -100.00%.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

