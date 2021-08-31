Trillium Asset Management LLC Purchases 4,123 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,098 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Meritage Homes worth $3,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTH. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,459 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 28,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,292 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,968 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 28,205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes stock opened at $112.26 on Tuesday. Meritage Homes Co. has a twelve month low of $78.00 and a twelve month high of $120.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.02 and a 200-day moving average of $98.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.72.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.91. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 23.24%. Equities analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 18.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 875 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total value of $100,406.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MTH shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Meritage Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Meritage Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.56.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

