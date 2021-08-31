Trillium Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 32.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,230 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $6,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Marriott International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,172,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,365,000 after acquiring an additional 183,511 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,088,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,759,000 after purchasing an additional 73,547 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,260,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,769,000 after purchasing an additional 126,189 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,977,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,892,000 after purchasing an additional 16,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 294.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,392,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,154 shares during the last quarter. 56.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $135.10 on Tuesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.92 and a twelve month high of $159.98. The firm has a market cap of $44.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.45 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.28 and a 200-day moving average of $142.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. Marriott International had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 83.60%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MAR. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.07.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

