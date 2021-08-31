Trillium Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,287 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Tetra Tech worth $11,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTEK. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 360.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.80.

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 5,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total transaction of $664,261.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,742.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Bernard Teufele sold 860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total transaction of $119,041.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,798,085 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech stock opened at $143.14 on Tuesday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.91 and a 12-month high of $144.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.48.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 17.81%. Analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 24.54%.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

