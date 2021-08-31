Trillium Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,558 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $15,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 13,613 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,041,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.06, for a total value of $278,954.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,150.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,300 shares of company stock valued at $7,161,535. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.70 target price (down from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.25.

Shares of WM stock opened at $155.13 on Tuesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.11 and a 12-month high of $155.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $146.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.07%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

