Trillium Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $4,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 9.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,854,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,772,000 after buying an additional 235,831 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 3.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 281,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,859,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 56,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 17.9% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the second quarter worth approximately $6,532,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $75.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.35 and a 200 day moving average of $73.45. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.31 and a 1 year high of $83.45.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. The company’s revenue was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HSIC. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Henry Schein from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barrington Research increased their target price on Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.25.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

