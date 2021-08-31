Trillium Asset Management LLC Raises Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $4,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,353,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $434,145,000 after purchasing an additional 134,153 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 17.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,466,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $189,814,000 after buying an additional 216,652 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,142,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $147,943,000 after buying an additional 57,223 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 954,801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $123,609,000 after buying an additional 19,539 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 659,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,080,000 after buying an additional 3,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

THG opened at $140.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.97. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.71 and a 52 week high of $143.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.61. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 9.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The Hanover Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.71.

In other news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 6,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $828,054.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total value of $756,518.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,162.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,636 shares of company stock worth $2,427,829 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.