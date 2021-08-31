Trillium Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,141 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,707 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned 0.23% of BJ’s Restaurants worth $2,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BJRI. FMR LLC lifted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,107,000 after acquiring an additional 68,138 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,647,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,104,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Pozzo James Dal sold 7,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $274,279.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 4,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total transaction of $254,669.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,295 shares in the company, valued at $222,137.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.92.

Shares of BJRI opened at $42.47 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.68 and its 200 day moving average is $51.96. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.46 and a fifty-two week high of $63.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $989.38 million, a PE ratio of -42.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.67.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 7.72%. As a group, research analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

