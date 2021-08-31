Trillium Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 8,625 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $4,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LKQ during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in LKQ during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in LKQ during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in LKQ by 268.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in LKQ during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ stock opened at $52.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.65. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $26.73 and a 1-year high of $52.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.02.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. LKQ had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto parts company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

LKQ has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Truist increased their target price on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities increased their target price on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.33.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.