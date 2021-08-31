Trillium Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of CoreSite Realty worth $3,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 0.3% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in CoreSite Realty by 0.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 4.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 0.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

In other CoreSite Realty news, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total value of $555,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Juan Font sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.11, for a total transaction of $83,466.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,612,825.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,829 shares of company stock worth $1,504,619 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COR opened at $146.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 71.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $107.23 and a 12-month high of $148.06.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 143.10% and a net margin of 13.98%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COR. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on CoreSite Realty from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. CoreSite Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.67.

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

