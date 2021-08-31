Trillium Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,178 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,907 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $6,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 35,806,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,781,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,713 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,585,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,754,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,010 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,567,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,364,790,000 after acquiring an additional 785,382 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,960,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $696,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 7.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,136,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $632,130,000 after purchasing an additional 590,046 shares during the period. 17.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

NYSE:HDB opened at $78.16 on Tuesday. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $46.62 and a twelve month high of $84.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.84 and a 200-day moving average of $75.29. The firm has a market cap of $143.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 15.71%. On average, research analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were given a $0.214 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 9.01%.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

Further Reading: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.