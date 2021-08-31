Trillium Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Trillium Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,397 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,496 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $3,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Proofpoint by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 35.7% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Proofpoint in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Proofpoint during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,500,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Proofpoint during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,310,000. Institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PFPT. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $176.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.00.

Shares of Proofpoint stock opened at $175.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Proofpoint, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.60 and a 52-week high of $175.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $174.41 and a 200-day moving average of $157.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.29 and a beta of 1.20.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $1.00. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 14.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.43%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Proofpoint, Inc engages in provision of security-as-a-service that enables large and mid-sized organizations worldwide to defend, protect, archive and govern their most sensitive data. The firm’s security and compliance platform comprises of an integrated suite of threat protection, information protection, and brand protection solutions.

