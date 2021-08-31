Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 11,567 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Trillium Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 11,567 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $4,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Trimble in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in Trimble in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Trimble by 297.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Trimble in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Trimble by 1,240.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on TRMB shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.83.

In other news, Director Steven W. Berglund sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total transaction of $5,304,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,260,638. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 47,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total value of $4,175,492.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,941,058.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 215,750 shares of company stock worth $19,089,348 over the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trimble stock opened at $95.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.69, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.52. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.78 and a 52-week high of $96.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $945.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.23 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 15.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

About Trimble

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

