Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 3,717 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Trillium Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,717 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $4,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADI. Scott & Selber Inc. purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at $1,004,000. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 51.6% in the first quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth $43,292,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 5.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 129,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 6.2% in the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Shares of ADI stock opened at $166.98 on Tuesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.66 and a 1 year high of $175.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.73. The company has a market cap of $61.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.23.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 56.21%.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

ADI has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.29.

In other news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $1,023,717.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,527.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Read More: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.