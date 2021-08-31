Trillium Asset Management LLC Takes Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Trillium Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 42,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,663,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SolarEdge Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the second quarter worth $222,000. Abbot Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 7.7% during the second quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the second quarter worth $216,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 39.6% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 771,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $212,465,000 after purchasing an additional 219,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 82.7% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 88,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,920,000 after purchasing an additional 39,946 shares during the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

SEDG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $336.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $314.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $324.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $337.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SolarEdge Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.13.

SEDG stock opened at $295.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.73. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $178.32 and a 52-week high of $377.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.56.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.49. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $480.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.04, for a total value of $2,730,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 3,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.17, for a total transaction of $825,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,005 shares of company stock worth $5,622,827. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.