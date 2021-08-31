Trillium Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Trillium Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 61,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,712,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Stitch Fix at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Stitch Fix by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,997,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,670,000 after acquiring an additional 331,758 shares during the last quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. lifted its position in Stitch Fix by 17.2% during the first quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 4,802,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,922,000 after buying an additional 705,847 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Stitch Fix by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,524,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,133,000 after buying an additional 172,531 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 25.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,891,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,771,000 after buying an additional 783,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Stitch Fix by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,666,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,571,000 after buying an additional 801,782 shares in the last quarter. 48.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SFIX stock opened at $41.96 on Tuesday. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.49 and a fifty-two week high of $113.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.48 and a beta of 2.01.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $535.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.40 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. Equities analysts forecast that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SFIX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Stitch Fix from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.30.

In related news, major shareholder Mitchell Lasky sold 9,831 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.89, for a total value of $598,609.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 33,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $1,326,727.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,719 shares in the company, valued at $306,984.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 489,317 shares of company stock worth $27,686,388 in the last ninety days. 45.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

