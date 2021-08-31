Trilogy International Partners Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLYF) Short Interest Down 18.4% in August

Trilogy International Partners Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLYF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the July 29th total of 43,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several research firms have commented on TLLYF. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Trilogy International Partners from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Trilogy International Partners from C$4.50 to C$4.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of TLLYF opened at $1.44 on Tuesday. Trilogy International Partners has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.41.

TIP Inc is the parent of Trilogy International Partners LLC ("Trilogy LLC"), an international wireless and fixed broadband telecommunications operator formed by wireless industry veterans John Stanton, Theresa Gillespie and Brad Horwitz. Trilogy LLC's founders have successfully bought, built, launched and operated communications businesses in 15 international markets and the United States.

