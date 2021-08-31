Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Sold by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden cut its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 220,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden owned 0.09% of Trimble worth $18,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Trimble during the first quarter worth $26,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in Trimble during the second quarter worth $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Trimble by 297.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Trimble during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Trimble by 1,240.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Trimble news, VP Ronald Bisio sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total transaction of $322,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 47,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total value of $4,175,492.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,941,058.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,750 shares of company stock worth $19,089,348 in the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.83.

Shares of Trimble stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $94.54. 35,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,628,748. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.78 and a 1 year high of $96.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.50 and its 200 day moving average is $80.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 46.69, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.52.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $945.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.23 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 15.01%. Trimble’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

