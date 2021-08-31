Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Holdings Raised by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,804,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,994,000 after buying an additional 667,747 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,223,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,374,000 after buying an additional 12,946 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the second quarter worth $961,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TCOM. Zacks Investment Research cut Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Trip.com Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Trip.com Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.07.

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM opened at $28.59 on Tuesday. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12 month low of $23.61 and a 12 month high of $45.19. The company has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.62.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

