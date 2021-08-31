Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Trading 2.4% Higher

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) traded up 2.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$46.88 and last traded at C$46.39. 68,031 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 236,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$45.30.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$42.50 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$50.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$46.50 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Trisura Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$52.63.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$79.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$113.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.91 billion and a PE ratio of 36.27.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$86.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$68.78 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Trisura Group Ltd. will post 1.7051925 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trisura Group (TSE:TSU)

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

