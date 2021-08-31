Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $213.56

Shares of Tritax Big Box REIT Plc (LON:BBOX) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 213.56 ($2.79) and traded as high as GBX 236 ($3.08). Tritax Big Box REIT shares last traded at GBX 236 ($3.08), with a volume of 4,298,868 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently commented on BBOX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 265 ($3.46) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.81) price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.74) price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Friday, August 6th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.81) price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 205 ($2.68) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 227 ($2.97).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 213.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 197.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.96, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.06 billion and a PE ratio of 5.59.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Tritax Big Box REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.15%.

About Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX)

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

