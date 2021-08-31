TrueFi (TRU) Trading 6.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Over the last week, TrueFi has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. One TrueFi coin can now be bought for about $0.54 or 0.00001147 BTC on exchanges. TrueFi has a market cap of $75.51 million and $22.77 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00056460 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002829 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00014064 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.30 or 0.00863631 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00047114 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.93 or 0.00102379 BTC.

About TrueFi

TRU is a coin. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,446,312,655 coins and its circulating supply is 140,608,485 coins. The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io . TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

TrueFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

