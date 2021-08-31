Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Sanders Capital LLC

Sanders Capital LLC reduced its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,139,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,110 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Truist Financial worth $174,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 890.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 142.3% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

TFC traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,021,245. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $34.86 and a 52-week high of $62.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.62. The company has a market capitalization of $76.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

In other news, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $247,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,355.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $79,665.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TFC. Compass Point raised their price target on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Odeon Capital Group cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.36.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

