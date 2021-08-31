Truist Securities Increases AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Price Target to $130.00

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Truist Securities from $118.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AMN. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. AMN Healthcare Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

AMN stock opened at $110.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. AMN Healthcare Services has a twelve month low of $52.23 and a twelve month high of $111.29.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 28.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 2,500 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $237,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,833,345. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,535,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,907 shares of company stock valued at $1,254,122 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 117.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 183.7% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

