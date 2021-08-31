TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Short Interest Down 20.1% in August

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 183,500 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the July 29th total of 229,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of TRST stock opened at $32.19 on Tuesday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 52-week low of $25.25 and a 52-week high of $41.47. The stock has a market cap of $620.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.55 and a 200-day moving average of $20.12.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 9.90%. On average, research analysts forecast that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.341 dividend. This is a positive change from TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

In related news, Director Kimberly Adams Russell bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.44 per share, for a total transaction of $40,128.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert M. Leonard bought 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.16 per share, with a total value of $29,036.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 23,890 shares in the company, valued at $816,082.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 3,480 shares of company stock valued at $118,326 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRST. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,015,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,966,000 after purchasing an additional 651,351 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,341,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,259,000 after purchasing an additional 568,752 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 278.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 750,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,535,000 after purchasing an additional 552,769 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,271,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,372,000 after purchasing an additional 464,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 492,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 235,253 shares during the last quarter.

TrustCo Bank Corp. NY is a savings and loan holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and credit cards.

