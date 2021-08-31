TrustVerse (TRV) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $112,891.00

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 31st. One TrustVerse coin can currently be bought for $0.0155 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TrustVerse has traded down 7.3% against the dollar. TrustVerse has a total market capitalization of $7.90 million and $112,891.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00057337 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002842 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00013996 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $404.67 or 0.00857133 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00047334 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.96 or 0.00103695 BTC.

TrustVerse Coin Profile

TrustVerse (CRYPTO:TRV) is a coin. It was first traded on April 17th, 2019. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 508,784,134 coins. TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TrustVerse is medium.com/@trustverse_official . The official website for TrustVerse is trustverse.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustVerse is a digital wealth management company that provides an all-in-one solution for digital asset management. It offers solutions for the entire financial life cycle of its users: from accumulation to legacy planning. The aim is to provide stable, safe and efficient financial planning. Its services, represented by planets in the universe, are forms of our unique digital wealth management solutions, aimed at providing a better financial ecosystem for all. “

Buying and Selling TrustVerse

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustVerse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrustVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

