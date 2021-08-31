TT International Asset Management LTD Boosts Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

TT International Asset Management LTD grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,398 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $8,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 547.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WFC traded down $2.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.73. The stock had a trading volume of 4,527,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,401,798. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $51.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.60. The company has a market cap of $187.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.66) EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 145.45%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.55.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

