TT International Asset Management LTD Cuts Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

TT International Asset Management LTD reduced its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,692 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD’s holdings in AON were worth $4,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AON by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of AON by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AON from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James raised AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on AON in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.61.

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $263.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,639,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,994. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total value of $2,516,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,002.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AON traded up $1.57 on Tuesday, reaching $286.91. 71,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,875,036. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.13. The firm has a market cap of $64.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 0.86. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $179.52 and a 12 month high of $288.15.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. AON had a return on equity of 61.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.80%.

About AON

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

