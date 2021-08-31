TT International Asset Management LTD Has $36.48 Million Position in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

TT International Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) by 184.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 561,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 364,119 shares during the quarter. Daqo New Energy makes up 1.7% of TT International Asset Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. TT International Asset Management LTD owned about 0.76% of Daqo New Energy worth $36,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DQ. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the first quarter valued at $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 136.0% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. 51.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Daqo New Energy in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Daqo New Energy from $52.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Nomura raised Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Nomura Instinet upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

Shares of DQ traded down $2.70 on Tuesday, hitting $61.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,819,495. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.92. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.22 and a fifty-two week high of $130.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.72.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.26). Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 38.19% and a return on equity of 46.57%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Daqo New Energy Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. The photovoltaic product manufactures further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

