TT International Asset Management LTD Has $6.10 Million Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

TT International Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 12,333 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Newmont were worth $6,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Newmont by 5.8% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 148,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,977,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 424,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,556,000 after acquiring an additional 5,414 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 13.7% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 16,130,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $972,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,966 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 20.1% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 23,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 3.3% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 199,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,013,000 after acquiring an additional 6,382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Newmont news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,904. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $448,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,929,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,097 shares of company stock valued at $1,682,137 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Newmont stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.98. 385,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,995,858. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.26. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $54.18 and a 1-year high of $75.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.71%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEM. TD Securities cut Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Argus lifted their price target on Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James set a $82.00 price target on Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.63.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

