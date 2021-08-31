TT International Asset Management LTD Increases Holdings in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

TT International Asset Management LTD lifted its position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 50.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PNM Resources by 1,291.7% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PNM Resources by 176.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Chicago Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PNM Resources during the first quarter worth $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in PNM Resources by 1,250.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in PNM Resources during the first quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PNM traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.44. The stock had a trading volume of 9,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.84. PNM Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $50.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.54.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $426.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.327 dividend. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is 57.46%.

Separately, Argus downgraded PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.20.

PNM Resources Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

