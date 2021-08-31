TT International Asset Management LTD Increases Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

TT International Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 25.3% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 27.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

NASDAQ:LBRDA traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $185.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,851. The company has a market capitalization of $33.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.17 and a beta of 1.03. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $132.39 and a 12 month high of $187.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $172.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.49.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.