TT International Asset Management LTD Invests $1.08 Million in Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND)

TT International Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,477 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,000. TT International Asset Management LTD owned approximately 0.05% of Talend as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Talend in the first quarter worth $47,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Talend in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Talend in the first quarter valued at $96,000. Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talend in the first quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talend in the first quarter valued at $222,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Adam Meister sold 2,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.28, for a total value of $145,900.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,706 shares in the company, valued at $12,057,607.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TLND stock remained flat at $$65.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.89 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Talend S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $33.38 and a fifty-two week high of $66.03.

About Talend

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

