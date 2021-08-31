TT International Asset Management LTD Invests $14.18 Million in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

TT International Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 239,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,181,000. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners makes up about 0.7% of TT International Asset Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter valued at $1,073,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.6% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 130,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 11.1% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 6.7% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 59,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 18.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Shares of CCEP traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.84. 63,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,034. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1-year low of $34.02 and a 1-year high of $63.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.26 and a 200-day moving average of $57.44. The stock has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.80.

Several research firms have commented on CCEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Sunday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.22.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.