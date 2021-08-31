TT International Asset Management LTD Makes New $3.10 Million Investment in Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT)

TT International Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in shares of Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 365,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,099,000. TT International Asset Management LTD owned 0.52% of Viomi Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology during the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Viomi Technology stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,978. The stock has a market cap of $355.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.36. Viomi Technology Co., Ltd has a one year low of $4.76 and a one year high of $18.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.29.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Viomi Technology had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 3.84%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Viomi Technology Co., Ltd will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VIOT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Viomi Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Viomi Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of Viomi Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

Viomi Technology Profile

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, smart TV, and other smart devices.

