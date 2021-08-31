TT International Asset Management LTD Makes New Investment in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

TT International Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 25,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEPC. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. 73.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BEPC traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,230. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52 week low of $32.30 and a 52 week high of $63.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.75 and its 200-day moving average is $43.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.3038 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th.

Several research firms have recently commented on BEPC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Renewable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Brookfield Renewable from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

