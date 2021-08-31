TT International Asset Management LTD Purchases 1,600 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

TT International Asset Management LTD lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moab Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the first quarter worth about $1,416,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter worth approximately $7,200,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 374.0% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 7,765 shares during the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.7% during the first quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 4,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter worth approximately $1,815,000. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $206.07 price objective (down from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. MKM Partners raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. dropped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.51.

Shares of NASDAQ WLTW traded up $5.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $220.81. The stock had a trading volume of 71,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,028,501. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $220.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.93. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52-week low of $179.31 and a 52-week high of $271.87.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 14.94%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 24.27%.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

