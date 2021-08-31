TT International Asset Management LTD Purchases 3,560,971 Shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON)

TT International Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,357,780 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,560,971 shares during the quarter. VEON comprises about 3.5% of TT International Asset Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. TT International Asset Management LTD owned about 2.36% of VEON worth $75,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEON. FMR LLC raised its stake in VEON by 8.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 219,193 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 17,387 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in VEON by 773.1% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 333,358 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 295,179 shares during the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP raised its stake in VEON by 11.6% during the first quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 74,053,196 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $131,074,000 after buying an additional 7,698,936 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in VEON during the first quarter valued at $452,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VEON during the first quarter valued at $861,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.56% of the company’s stock.

VEON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded VEON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.40 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Bank of America upgraded VEON from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.70 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.14.

VEON stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.19. 550,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,968,808. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.57. VEON Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $2.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.80 and its 200-day moving average is $1.78.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). VEON had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 27.78%. Equities analysts anticipate that VEON Ltd. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VEON Company Profile

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

