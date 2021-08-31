TT International Asset Management LTD Purchases 7,464 Shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

TT International Asset Management LTD raised its position in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,464 shares during the quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD owned 0.12% of ACM Research worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of ACM Research during the first quarter worth about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of ACM Research by 2,482.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of ACM Research during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ACM Research during the first quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of ACM Research during the first quarter worth about $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.24% of the company’s stock.

ACMR stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,877. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. ACM Research, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.03 and a 12 month high of $144.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.20. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.81 and a beta of 0.76.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). ACM Research had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.62%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Yinan Xiang sold 3,623 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $308,317.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total value of $410,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,371 shares of company stock valued at $8,554,845 in the last three months. Insiders own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ACMR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ACM Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on ACM Research from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.67.

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

