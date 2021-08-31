TT International Asset Management LTD Purchases Shares of 689,925 Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ)

TT International Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 689,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,118,000. TT International Asset Management LTD owned approximately 1.33% of Huize at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huize in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Huize by 78.8% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 8,717 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Huize in the first quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Huize by 700.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 126,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 110,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Huize in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,767,000. 18.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Huize alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HUIZ traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.73. The stock had a trading volume of 13,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,350. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $141.84 million, a P/E ratio of 60.77 and a beta of 1.10. Huize Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $13.85.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Huize from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Huize Company Profile

Huize Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance brokerage services in the People's Republic of China. It provides life and health insurance products, such as critical illness, illness and disease, and term life and whole life insurance products; and property and casualty insurance products, including travel, individual casualty, and corporate liability insurance products.

See Also: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Huize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.