TT International Asset Management LTD Sells 22,664 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

TT International Asset Management LTD lowered its stake in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,649 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22,664 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD owned 0.26% of Installed Building Products worth $9,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Installed Building Products by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,518,000 after acquiring an additional 7,149 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter valued at $422,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Installed Building Products by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Installed Building Products by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 789,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,491,000 after acquiring an additional 96,509 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter valued at $969,000. Institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBP traded down $2.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $123.93. 1,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,952. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28 and a beta of 1.82. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.18 and a fifty-two week high of $140.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.52 and its 200 day moving average is $119.41.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.18. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 44.14% and a net margin of 6.18%. Analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.65%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IBP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist upped their price objective on Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.70.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total value of $4,667,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,223,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jason R. Niswonger sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,464,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 260,628 shares of company stock worth $31,856,320. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

