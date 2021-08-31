TT International Asset Management LTD Takes $1.26 Million Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

TT International Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,937 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in United Rentals by 153.3% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on United Rentals from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.17.

NYSE:URI traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $352.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,800. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $327.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $320.67. The company has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.78. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.01 and a twelve month high of $364.30.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 29.06%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

