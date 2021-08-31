TT International Asset Management LTD Takes Position in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)

TT International Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,792,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,268,000. MINISO Group makes up 1.7% of TT International Asset Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. TT International Asset Management LTD owned approximately 0.59% of MINISO Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of MINISO Group by 50.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,925,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,347,000 after buying an additional 2,325,350 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of MINISO Group by 143.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,430,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,446,000 after buying an additional 3,203,988 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,580,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,996,000 after acquiring an additional 197,329 shares in the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 5,893.4% during the first quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 2,996,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 16.1% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,188,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,547,000 after acquiring an additional 164,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

NYSE:MNSO traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,265. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $35.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.15.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. MINISO Group had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a positive return on equity of 7.77%. Analysts anticipate that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.156 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%.

About MINISO Group

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

