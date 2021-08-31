TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the July 29th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

TuanChe stock opened at $2.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 0.15. TuanChe has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $6.65.

TuanChe (NASDAQ:TC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $12.35 million during the quarter. TuanChe had a negative net margin of 30.11% and a negative return on equity of 39.23%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TuanChe during the 2nd quarter worth about $479,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TuanChe by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 13,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of TuanChe by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 39,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About TuanChe

TuanChe Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the operation of an omni-channel automotive marketplace. It offers auto shows, group-purchase facilitation, and virtual dealership services. The company was founded by Wei Wen and Jian Chen Sun in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

