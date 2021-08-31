Tudor Pickering Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Enbridge (TSE:ENB)

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Tudor Pickering in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$54.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.76% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised Enbridge to an “outperform” rating and set a C$55.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$57.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, July 30th. lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$53.88.

Shares of ENB traded down C$0.15 on Tuesday, reaching C$49.65. The stock had a trading volume of 6,466,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,655,335. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$49.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$47.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$100.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57. Enbridge has a 12-month low of C$35.80 and a 12-month high of C$50.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.62, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

